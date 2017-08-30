Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard eliminated in first round of U.S. Open

Eugenie Bouchard, of Canada, returns a shot from Evgeniya Rodina, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, in New York. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NEW YORK — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated from the first round of the U.S. Open, falling 7-6 (2), 6-1 to Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina.

Facing double match point, Bouchard sent a backhand into the net as her record dropped to 12-17 on the season.

Bouchard, ranked 76th in the world, has failed to make it past the second round of her last eight tournaments, starting with a second-round exit at the French Open.

On Wednesday, the native of Westmount, Que., made 46 unforced errors, compared to 18 for Rodina.

Bouchard converted three of her four break point opportunities, but struggled to hold serve. Rodina broke Bouchard five times on nine chances.

Rodina, ranked 89th in the world, next faces fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

In men’s action, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil retired from his match with Spain’s Fernando Verdasco after losing the first set 6-2.

Pospisil, who has been bothered by back pain and struggled through the opening set, met briefly with trainers during the changeover before withdrawing.

Later Wednesday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., took on eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.