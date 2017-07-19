Canada’s Lakatos has chance for third gold

Brent Lakatos, far left, has a solid chance to add another medal to his collection. The Dorval, Que., native qualified for the men’s T53 800-metre final at the world para athletics championships on Wednesday. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

LONDON — Canadian Brent Lakatos has a solid chance to add another medal to his collection.

The Dorval, Que., native qualified for the men’s T53 800-metre final at the world para athletics championships on Wednesday with the second fastest qualifying time.

Lakatos raced to a time of one minute 44.64 at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.. France’s Brignone clocked the fastest qualifying time at 1:44.40, however the Canadian set the world record in the event earlier this year in 1:31.91.

Lakatos has already earned two gold medals at the 2017 worlds. He has won a total of 14 world medals in his track career, including nine golds.

The T53 800 final goes Thursday.

Also, Canada’s Guillaume Ouellet of Victoriaville, Que., placed eighth in T13 1,500 with a time of 3:59.10. Algeria’s Abdellatif Baka raced to gold in 3:52.82.

Diane Roy of Lac-des-Aigles, Que., came eighth in the women’s T54 800, clocking 1:55.65. American Tatyana McFadden won gold in 1:47.82.

And Ilana Dupont added another eighth-place result for Canada, completing the T53 400 in 1:01.22. China’s Hongzhuan Zhou finished atop the podium in 55.22.

The world para athletics championships runs until July 23. Canada has 25 athletes competing at the event.