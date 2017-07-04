Canada’s Raonic wins opener at Wimbledon

LONDON — Canada’s Milos Raonic defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4) in first-round play at Wimbledon on Tuesday while Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost his opening match in straight sets.

Raonic, the No. 6 seed from Thornhill, Ont., needed two hours 16 minutes to complete the victory. He had a 20-9 edge in aces and a 55-32 advantage in winners over the match.

Pospisil dropped a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 decision to eighth-ranked Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Bianca Andreescu, a 17-year-old qualifier from Mississauga, Ont., was defeated 6-4, 6-3Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova later Tuesday.

On Monday, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Japan’s Kurumi Nara. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost their opening matches.