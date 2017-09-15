Canada’s Schnur drops opening match to India

EDMONTON — Brayden Schnur lost 3-1 to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Canada fell behind 1-0 in its best-of-five Davis Cup tie against India on Friday.

Schnur won the first set before dropping the next three. Ramanathan took the match 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Schnur was making his first Davis Cup appearance on the indoor hard court at Northlands Coliseum, subbing in for the first singles match with Vasek Pospisil nursing a back injury.

The 22-year-old Toronto native is currently ranked 202 in the world, while Ramanathan, also 22, is 154th.

Schnur trailed the first set 5-4, but rallied back to win it 7-5. The second set was also tight, but Ramanathan battled for the 7-6 (4) victory. The Indian ace then captured the third and fourth sets by 7-5 scores.

Canada entered the event in 16th place in the nations rankings, followed closely by India in 18th.

Fast-rising 18-year-old phenom Denis Shapovalov (ranked 51) is scheduled to take on Yuki Bhambri (157th) in the second singles match on Friday.

The Davis Cup tie will continue on Saturday in Edmonton with a doubles match featuring Canada’s Daniel Nestor (world No. 43) and Pospisil (111th) facing India’s Rohan Bopanna (19th) and Purav Raja (56th).