Canada’s women’s soccer team ends 2017 season with 3-2 win over Norway

MARBELLA, Spain — Substitute Adriana Leon scored the game-winning goal as Canada stormed back from a 2-0 deficit with three second-half goals in a 3-2 exhibition win over Norway on Tuesday.

Captain Christine Sinclair started the comeback with her 169th career international goal in the 52nd minute. Janine Beckie tied it in the 64th, and Leon scored two minutes later.

Ina Gausdal and Caroline Graham Hansen scored first-half goals for Norway.

Sinclair’s goal came when she capitalized on a defensive mistake and slipped the ball past Norway’s scrambling goalkeeper. The star striker is just 16 goals shy of tying American Abby Wambach as FIFA’s top women’s goal scorer of all time.

Beckie scored her goal from the top of the box before Leon sliced through the defence to tap in Maegan Kelly’s pass.

Stephanie Labbe got the start in goal for world No. 5 Canada, which beat Norway for the first time.

“We were a lot more aggressive in the second half, playing right up against them, and forced them into a lot of errors, but the credit is to this group — they said they were going to do something today and they absolutely committed at half time and they did what they said they would do,” said Canada head coach John Herdman.

Canada finished 2017 with a 7-2-3 record including a draw and a loss to the top-ranked Americans earlier this month and wins against Norway, Sweden, Russia, Denmark, Mexico and two against Costa Rica.

