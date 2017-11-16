Canadian Joey Votto falls short of National League MVP award in close vote

When Canada’s Joey Votto heard that he had narrowly lost out on the National League MVP award, the Cincinnati Reds star was more shocked than disappointed.

Not shocked at losing. Shocked at how close the vote was.

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named the NL MVP Thursday night after receiving 302 total points in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Votto had 300 in the closest MVP ballot since 1979. Both players had 10 first-place votes.

“I just can’t believe how close it was,” Votto told media following the announcement on MLB Network. “Coming up two points short, you know, it’s so cool in a way coming up that short because most of the time it’s a landslide or it’s clear and this wasn’t that. I think that was one of the entertaining aspects of this.

“And because Giancarlo and I did things so differently and we were both on losing clubs, it’s such an interesting vote and to be in the centre of it — I’m still in shock over the 10 first-place votes. That’s really very cool. To receive a third of the votes as first-place votes is a true honour.”

Votto was hoping to win the MVP award for a second time in his career after also claiming the prize in 2010.

The 34-year-old Toronto native made a great case for himself this year, starting all 162 games for Cincinnati and leading MLB in on-base percentage, walks and intentional walks. He reached base an MLB-best 321 times, breaking his own club record of 319 set two seasons before.

Votto also became only the third player in MLB history to produce at least 179 hits, 36 homers and 134 walks with 83 strikeouts or fewer in a single season. The other two are Babe Ruth and Ted Williams, who combined to accomplish that feat seven times.

Stanton, meanwhile, led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBI’s. His homer total was the most in MLB since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

“I don’t feel terribly disappointed because I think it was just two very, very good seasons that went head to head and the subject was more individual performance than winning,” Votto said. “Had the team won — had the Marlins won or the Reds won — this would have been near unanimous. People basically said ‘we loved them both,’ and that’s something I’m grateful for.

“Giancarlo plays in a monster ballpark and he hit all those home runs and I was cheering for him. I played every day and I felt like I put together a very nice, well-rounded season and we did it from the very beginning to the end, we both stayed healthy and I think the fans appreciated it. So disappointed? Not really. Truly more grateful.”

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was third in voting.

The 28-year-old Stanton is just the sixth player to win the MVP award from a losing team and the first since Alex Rodriguez took the 2003 title with Texas. The last NL MVP from a losing team was Andre Dawson with the 1987 Chicago Cubs.

“We very nearly shared the award, which I definitely would not have wanted,” Votto said. “But because it’s subjective this doesn’t take away from how I view my season. I thought it was a success individually and I was very proud of it and I still feel the very same.

“It wouldn’t have taken a plaque to feel better about it. Winning another one would have been cool but I lost in a very cool fashion.”

Previous story
Fancy headlines developing crop of Rebels’ prospects
Next story
CONCACAF to adopt with League of Nations format for member countries

Just Posted

Métis culture and dance at Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deerians saw some fancy footwork while learning more about Métis culture… Continue reading

Court hears Mr. Big operation details

Four-month RCMP sting operation focused on Jason Klaus involved elaborate criminal scenarios

Alberta’s proposed cannabis legislation includes mix of private and public sales

EDMONTON — The Alberta government plans to control the online sale of… Continue reading

Taylor Drive to close as Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange work continues in south Red Deer

For five nights, a stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed as… Continue reading

Eight-day lockdown and search at Bowden Institution over

An eight-day lockdown has ended at Bowden Institution’s medium security unit. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month