Canadian skipper Christine Sinclair leads young squad against U.S.

Christine Sinclair will lead a squad featuring six teenagers when fifth-ranked Canada takes on the top-ranked Americans in a two-game soccer series.

The first game is Nov. 9 at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium with the rematch Nov. 12 in San Jose.

The 19-woman Canadian roster includes 11 veterans of the team that won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. There are also four uncapped players: Maegan Kelly and teenagers Julia Grosso, Jayde Riviere and Ariel Young.

The other teenagers on the roster are Jessie Fleming, Jordyn Huitema and Deanne Rose.

Sinclair and veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, who have 385 caps between them account for more than half of the 731 caps spread among the squad.

Because the games fall outside the international window, coach John Herdman has not summoned European-based players like Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, Stony Plain, Alta., Washington Spirit; Sabrina D’Angelo, Welland, Ont., North Carolina Courage; Kailen Sheridan, Whitby, Ont., Sky Blue FC.

Defenders: Lindsay Agnew, Kingston, Ont., Washington Spirit; Allysha Chapman, Courtice, Ont., Boston Breakers; Jayde Riviere, Markham, Ont., Markham Soccer Club & Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Shelina Zadorsky, London, Ont., Washington Spirit; Rebecca Quinn, Toronto, Duke University; Ariel Young, Ottawa, Ottawa Fury and Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre.

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, London, Ont., UCLA; Julia Grosso, Vancouver; Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Maegan Kelly, Kansas City & Toronto, FC Kansas City; Desiree Scott, Winnipeg, FC Kansas City.

Forwards: Christine Sinclair (capt.), Burnaby, B.C., Portland Thorns; Janine Beckie, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Houston Dash; Deanne Rose, Alliston, Ont., University of Florida; Adriana Leon, King City, Ont., Boston Breakers; Nichelle Prince, Ajax, Ont., Houston Dash; Jordyn Huitema, Chilliwack, B.C., Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite.

