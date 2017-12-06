Skip Kevin Koe, from Calgary, Alta reacts to a shot as Team Epping lead Tim March (back left) and second Patrick Janssen look on during the Olympic curling trials, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Carey and Koe post afternoon wins to remain unbeaten at Olympic Trials

OTTAWA — Brad Jacobs stood by the hack with his arms crossed. Jennifer Jones was sporting a nonplussed look at the other end of the rink.

Both reigning Olympic champions took it on the chin Wednesday at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Jacobs’ playoff chances decreased after he dropped a 9-3 decision to Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher. Two sheets over, Chelsea Carey posted a 7-5 win over Jones to hand the Winnipeg skip her first loss of round-robin play.

“I’d rather it happen now than later on,” Jones said. “It’s just a matter of whether we can rebound from it. We’re made of something a little bit more than just crumbling after one loss.

“I expect us to come out tomorrow and play well.”

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., admitted he was shocked to be 2-3 and in must-win mode the rest of the way.

“I would say that there was a lot of really well-thrown rocks by our team and a huge lack of results,” he said. “It’s hard to put your finger on why.”

Carey and Kevin Koe — both Calgary skips — were the only unbeaten teams after 13 draws at Canadian Tire Centre.

Carey improved to 5-0 while Koe moved to 6-0 after a comfortable 6-4 win over Toronto’s John Epping. Koe locked up a playoff spot with the victory.

“That’s when the tough games start,” said lead Ben Hebert. “We’d like to finish the round-robin strong, keep playing well and have some confidence going into the playoffs.”

Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen, who beat Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock 10-4 in the morning draw, was alone in second place at 4-1. Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., was 3-2 entering evening play, ahead of Bottcher, Jacobs and Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers at 2-3.

A fourth loss would almost certainly end any hopes of weekend play.

Carey, meanwhile, moved into sole possession of first place in the women’s standings at 5-0.

“I’m not worried about end results, I’m not worried about (my) record,” she said. “You sort of think five or six wins will get you something, so step one accomplished.”

Jones, who won this event in 2013 before taking gold at the Sochi Games in Russia, fell to 5-1. She struggled with her draw weight at times and never recovered after giving up a steal of three in the fifth end.

“For the most part I crashed on a couple when I just didn’t have the line,” she said. “That will have to be better if we’re going to make the playoffs. I’ll figure it out.”

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan was next at 4-1. Val Sweeting of Edmonton, who posted an 8-6 morning win over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., was fourth at 3-3.

Sweeting has won three straight games to get into the playoff mix.

“A wise friend said, ‘You don’t have to win five games, you just have to win one game five times,”’ Sweeting said. “I thought that was really good advice.”

Michelle Englot of Winnipeg outscored Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., 9-6 in the other afternoon game. Scheidegger fell to 2-3, just behind Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., at 2-2.

Several groups of boisterous schoolchildren took in the morning draw.

Announced attendance was 3,686 in the 17,000-seat venue. A crowd of 3,734 took in the afternoon action.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night and the finals are scheduled on Sunday. The winners will represent Canada at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

It has been an emotional week for Carey, who’s here with her father, Dan, the coach of the Carruthers team.

Carey’s grandfather, John Demkiw, died Saturday at age 93 and the funeral was Wednesday in Winnipeg.

“It was pretty tough to not be able to be there with my mom,” Carey said. “But he would have wanted me to be here. He would have wanted me to pour all my energy and heart and soul into that game and that’s what I did.”

———

Follow ↕GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.