Carter Graf leads from wire-to-wire at MJT event in Jasper

Local golfer Carter Graf fired a stellar first round six-under 65 at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour International Players Championships in Jasper this week and lead the field from start to finish.

Graf, 16, from Sylvan Lake shot 65-70-69 at the three-day event to win by five strokes over Ethan Chambers in the Junior Boys division.

Chandler McDowell of Springbrook finished fourth with a three round total of 211, seven shots back of Graf.

Lacombe’s Chase Broderson was also in the hunt in the Junior Boys division with a 219. Also from Lacombe, Brady McKinlay finished just behind Broderson at 223 in eighth.

Samuel Hamelin of Stettler shot a three-day total of 228 and ended up in 17th. Red Deer’s Cam Duffin finished 20th with a 230.

Sylvan Lake’s Jordan Cooke finished in 22nd after a 232 total.

In the Bantam Boys division, Logan Graf, 13, finished third with a three-day score of 237.

Logan Hill of Red Deer finished second the Collegiate Men’s group, just one shot behind winner Michael Harrison. Hill shot 74-72-70 for a 216 total.