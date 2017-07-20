Carter Graf within striking distance after day 3 at Alberta Amateur Championships

Before the tournament started, Carter Graf understood the opportunity before him if he were to able win at the Sun Life Financial Alberta Men’s Amateur Golf Championship.

In no uncertain terms, he explained a victory could set up the next few years of his life in the game.

Through three rounds of golf at the Ponoka Community Golf Club, Graf, 16, out of the Red Deer Golf and Country Club is only three shots back of the lead at 1o-under par.

He’ll play in the final group Friday after a sizzling five-under par 67, tied for the second lowest round on Thursday.

The only golfer better than Graf on day three was Brett Hogan, who shot six-under and sits at 11 strokes below par.

“I saw the boys behind me were doing pretty well and I knew I had to get something going,”Hogan said to Alberta Golf in a press release.

“I started off well with an eagle on ten there where I made my putt from about twelve feet. I made some really good par saves on holes 11 and 12, and finally got it rolling. Number 14, made birdie. Eagled 16, then birdied 17 and 18.”

His third round score of 66 is the best of the championship.

Max Sekulic of the Grande Prairie Golf and Country Club still holds first place after a 68 and is 13-under.

Brady McKinlay of Lacombe Golf and Country Club is tied for ninth after the third round and shot even-par for a plus five total on the tournament.

Jared Nicolls representing Wolf Creek Golf Course finished the day tied for 25th and is 12-over for the event.

Chandler McDowell of Red Deer Golf and Country Club, struggled in the third round and finished tied for 28th at 12-over. Cole Morrison was plus-three on Thursday and has carded a 229 through 56 holes.

Out of Innisfail Golf and Country Club, Brandan Lyster and Jace Ouellette are tied for 37th and 40th respectively. Grant Numrich of RDGCC shot 79 on the day, Bobby Mckinlay finished the afternoon at five-over and Jaxon Lynn of Sylvan Lake was six over.