Central Alberta Bucs set to host home playoff game Aug. 12

After a dominant win in their final regular season game, the Central Alberta Buccaneers are set to play when the games matter most.

The Bucs will host an Alberta Football League playoff quarter-final game on Aug. 12 when the Lloydminster Vandals visit ME Global Athletic Park in Lacombe. Central Alberta enter the playoffs on a four-game win streak with a 47-0 shutout of the St. Albert Stars in the final game of the year.

“People should come to the game because we have great entertainment and (for playoffs) free tickets for all in attendance,” team captain Mark Fay said in a team release. “Next to the CFL, this is the best football in Alberta at this time of year.”

The Bucs blew the Vandals out of the water with a 58-14 victory in their only matchup of the season earlier this summer.

The top six teams in the nine team AFL make the playoffs, with the first two seeds getting a bye. The Fort McMurray Monarchs and the Calgary Gators earned byes, while the St. Albert Stars and the Airdrie Irish will play in the other quarter final. As a third seed, if the Bucs beat Lloydminster they will play the Calgary Gators in the second round.

Kickoff on Aug. 12 is set for 6 p.m.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com