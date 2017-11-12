Central Alberta competitors represent well at CFR

EDMONTON- The 44th edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo wrapped up Sunday in Edmonton and some of Central Alberta’s best cowboys and cowgirls had a week to remember.

Levi Simpson of Ponoka was the big local winner, teaming up with Jeremy Buhler to capture the overall title in team roping.

Simpson and Butler finished second on day 6 of the competition, but their $59,006.66 earnings each this season were enough to close out the overall victory.

Provost’s Scott Guenthner finished just behind steer wrestling overall and average champion Jason Thomas. Guenthner earned a total of $54,496.69 this year, his 4.0 time in the sixth go-round was the second fastest of the day. He had the top time of 3.5 seconds in fourth go-round.

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley also came up short of the overall champion in the saddle bronc, but was the average winner in the six-ride event. Thurston had an 86.75 point ride to open the CFR which had him tied for first, then on his third he put up an 87.75. His final 85-point ride on Sunday was tied for fourth on the day and earned him the average title, just 1.25 points ahead of Layton Green who was the overall champion.

Sylvan Lake’s Lane Cust had a big ride in the fifth go on Saturday with an 86.25 to win the night. Jim Berry of Rocky Mountain House was bucked off four times in the event, but was fourth in the third go-round with an 85.75-point ride. Justin Berg of Camrose was second in the second go-round with an 83.25.

Riley Warren of Stettler ended the CFR with a second overall finish in tie-down roping but was named the average winner for the event.

Big Valley’s Diane Skocdopole had the top time of 14.695 on day 1 of barrel racing but wasn’t able to build on the performance the rest of the week. She ended the season fifth overall with $40,445.74 in earnings. Kirsty White had three solid performances with a third, foruth and fifth place finish during the week. Innisfail’s Sydney Daines had two fourth place times early in the week.

Bull rider Tyler Pankewitz of Ponoka had a 86-point ride in the third go to finish third, it was his best score of the six rides. Wacey Finkbeiner also of Ponoka only registered one score of 82 on his fifth ride.

The All Around champion was Ky Marshall and the high point champion was Morgan Grant.