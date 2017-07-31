Central Alberta golfers battle it out at Canadian Junior Boys Championships

A trio of Central Alberta golfers are on the links this week in Kingston, Ont. competing for the Canadian Junior Boys Championship.

Chandler McDowell of Springbrook leads the local pack after day one at Cataraqui Golf and Country Club with an even-par round of 70. He’s tied for ninth and four strokes back of Marcus Khaw for the lead.

Brady McKinlay of Lacombe sits tied for 28th after the opening round, he shot a plus-two 72. Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf, who plays out of the Red Deer Golf and Country Club fired a first round score of 76 and is in a tie for 82nd.

The four-day event features 156 of Canada’s best young golfers and after the second round the top 70 golfers plus ties will make the cut and play on the final two days.