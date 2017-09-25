Central Alberta Sting finish weekend with tie, loss

The U16AA Central Alberta Sting came out the weekend with a tie and a loss as they prepare for the regular season.

Battling to a 3-3 tie on Saturday, the Sting held with St. Albert Mission in the home game for the Central Alberta squad.

Hannah Murray, Carly Cherniak and Julia Dawes all scored for the Sting, but it was the play of goalie Gracie Setters that held the Mission in check and preserved the tie.

On Sunday, the Sting travelled to Spruce Grove to take on the Rage. A slow start led to an 8-5 loss to the Rage. Shaeylnn Laww and Jada MacDonnell each scored twice and Hanna Gill had one goal for the Sting.

The U16AA Sting next play on Sept. 29 in Calgary.