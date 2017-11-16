CFL says it has had discussions with group looking for Halifax franchise

TORONTO — The CFL said Thursday it has had talks with a group looking to secure an expansion franchise for Halifax.

“We can confirm the CFL has had discussions with a group interested in securing a Canadian Football League franchise for the city of Halifax,” the league said in a statement. “While this group has been professional, enthusiastic and impressive, these conversations are relatively new and a very thorough process of due diligence must be put in place and completed before we can fully assess the viability of the project.

“We want to publicly thank this group for its passion for the CFL and we thank the members of the media for their interest.”

A league official said a timetable for potentially awarding a franchise has not been established as of yet. One of the challenges for Halifax is that the city does not currently have a stadium that would be suitable for a CFL team.

TSN reported Thursday the group made a presentation to the league’s board of governors several weeks ago in Toronto. The report also identified Anthony LeBlanc, a former president and CEO of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, as a partner in the group.

A franchise in the Maritimes would certainly be a positive development for the CFL. Not only would it give the league a coast-to-coast reach but it would also allow it to form two five-team divisions.

The CFL awarded a conditional franchise to Halifax in 1982 — it was named the Atlantic Schooners — but financing for a stadium never came about. The league played regular-season games in Moncton, N.B., in 2010, 2011 and ‘13.

Previous story
Riders receiver Owens’ focus is on returning to Grey Cup, not redemption
Next story
Cougars’ boys sweep on home court, Raiders’ girls take game 1

Just Posted

Métis culture and dance at Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deerians saw some fancy footwork while learning more about Métis culture… Continue reading

Court hears Mr. Big operation details

Four-month RCMP sting operation focused on Jason Klaus involved elaborate criminal scenarios

Alberta’s proposed cannabis legislation includes mix of private and public sales

EDMONTON — The Alberta government plans to control the online sale of… Continue reading

Taylor Drive to close as Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange work continues in south Red Deer

For five nights, a stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed as… Continue reading

Eight-day lockdown and search at Bowden Institution over

An eight-day lockdown has ended at Bowden Institution’s medium security unit. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month