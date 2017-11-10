Red Deer product Chandler McDowell has signed a letter of intent to play golf at an NCAA Division II school in January. The 17-year-old with join the Lynn University Fighting Knights for the spring season. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Chandler McDowell to continue golf career at Lynn University in Florida

The 17-year-old will join the NCAA Division II program in January

Red Deer product Chandler McDowell has set his sights on the next chapter of his golf career.

The 17-year-old from Springbrook will take his talents to the NCAA Division II school Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida in January and join the Fighting Knights for their spring season that starts on Jan. 28.

“Just looking forward to a new opportunity to try and take my game to the next level and turn professional. I think this is a good fit for me,” McDowell said over the phone Friday.

McDowell, a Golf Canada Junior development team member said he talked to his coach about the possibility of playing in the U.S. earlier this year, but has having trouble finding an interested school. That’s when he got in contact with Lynn and said the process from there happened relatively quickly.

“After Canadian Juniors and Men’s Am, I came home and shot them an email, they got back to me and we started talking. All of a sudden I signed, it felt like. It’s good though, I’m really excited,” he said.

The teenager noted that while the summer wasn’t the most consistent in terms of play, there were still a few highlights. He finished third at Alberta’s Junior Boys Championship and earned a spot on the Team Alberta interprovincial team. Along with Max Sekulic and Matt Bean, the trio picked up a team title at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship.

“Beginning of the season I was playing good, there were a couple shots here and there. Towards the middle it was O.K. Nothing great, couldn’t really get anything going. I didn’t feel like this year I played my highest potential,” he said.

While he played a lot this summer, including a stretch of almost a month and a half on the road, McDowell knows there’s lots to improve in his game. He keyed on his mental approach and putting as two areas he’d like to get better at in the future.

“I think the mental game, strategizing around the golf course a bit better. Picking points out there and plotting it different. I could have putted a lot better this year. Those are things I have to work on. Those are the biggest things that will point me in the right direction,” he said.

McDowell will join a program that has been NCAA Division II national runner-up in four of the last seven years and returns three All-American players along with one of the year’s top freshman golfers.

“Chandler is a tremendous golfer and will be a fantastic addition to the Lynn University men’s golf program,” said Fighting Knights head coach Andrew Danna in a press release.

“His drive to succeed is in line with the culture of the team and I believe he can be a valuable player in our quest for a national title.”

McDowell is enrolled in the Sports Management program and will start classes on Jan. 20, with his first tournament Feb. 12.


