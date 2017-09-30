Chris Randle picks off Mike Reilly as Blue Bombers down Eskimos 28-19

EDMONTON — Chris Randle returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers downed the Edmonton Eskimos 28-19 on Saturday.

Randle’s pick-six on Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly put an end to any hope of an Edmonton comeback.

QB Matt Nichols completed 24-of-32 pass attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns for Winnipeg (10-3).

Darvin Adams and Clarence Denmark caught those TD passes, while running back Andrew Harris rushed one in himself.

Harris finished the day with 54 yards on the ground.

Reilly completed 31-of-46 pass attempts for 311 yards and two touchdowns for the Eskimos (7-6).