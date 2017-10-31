Cota and Gurney named RDC’s athletes of the week

Red Deer College cross-country runners Devon Gurney and Jordanna Cota were named RDC’s athletes of the week. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

A pair of cross-country runners were named Red Deer College’s athletes of the week Tuesday after qualifying for the national championship.

Jordanna Cota, a fifth-year nursing student, finished first among women in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference’s Cross-Country Running Championships in Red Deer Saturday.

Cota finished the race in 24 minutes and 13 seconds.

Along with Cota finishing first, the RDC women’s team finished first in the province.

Devon Gurney, a second-year kinesiology and sports studies student, was named the male athlete of the week. He and the men’s team qualified for the national championship after finishing third in Saturday’s championship.

Gurney was the top Kings runner, finishing the race in 30 minutes and 27 seconds.

The national championship is in Quebec Nov. 11.



