Jordanna Cota and Steven Keating were named Red Deer College’s athletes of the week. (Contributed photo)

Cota, Keating named RDC’s athletes of the week

Cross-country runner Jordanna Cota and volleyball player Steven Keating are Red Deer College’s athletes of the week.

Cota, a fifth-year nursing student, was in Quebec Saturday competing in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross-Country Running National Championships.

Cota finished the six-kilometre course in 22 minutes and 10 seconds, a personal best. That time put her in fourth individually, while the Queens finished fourth as a team. RDC was just six points from a bronze medal finish.

Keating, a third-year pre-pharmacy student from Stony Plain, played a big part in the Kings going 2-0 against the Ambrose University Lions this weekend.

In just five sets, Keating put up 20 kills on 48 per cent efficiency with five stuff blocks and seven digs.

He was named player of the match in Saturday’s game at home, where he picked up 17 kills, four blocks and seven digs in a four-set victory.


