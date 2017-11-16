Cougars’ boys sweep on home court, Raiders’ girls take game 1

Lindsay Thurber Raiders outside hitter Journey Flewell spikes a ball past a pair of Notre Dame Cougars blockers on Thursday in the CASAA zone final Thursday. ((Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Notre Dame Cougars drew first blood in the senior volleyball Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association boys zone final.

They made a statement in a three set sweep (25-21, 25-21, 25-19) over crosstown rival Lindsay Thurber Raiders in the first game of a best-of-three series Thursday night.

“We’ve lost pretty much every game to them this season,” Cougars coach AJ Mahoney said.

“So, we went into practice this week saying okay, we’ve got to make a couple major adjustments, but also trust that we were doing the right work and our season hasn’t been for nothing. It was all up to them to put it on the line.”

The two teams have lined up so many times against each other this season, Mahoney knew his team’s execution had to be pretty much perfect in the victory. Notre Dame is ranked sixth provincially, while the Raiders are fifth.

“Our entire season has been building to this moment. We’ve played them enough that we know their tendencies and we know where they are going to go when they’re in trouble,” Mahoney said.

“We’ve struggled to execute against them in the past, (Thursday) was about making sure that we went out and stuck to the game plan.”

Led by senior setter Ty Moline and a few other grade 12s including Liam Krause and Adam Junck, it was a total team effort that helped secure the win in game 1.

“Ty Moline is a one of a kind guy. He lives for moments like this. For him to have a great night is really just a testament to his mental ability to show up in big moments,” Mahoney said.

“Our Grade 12s are leading this team, they take control of the court and I was happy that they kept the guys focused.”

Game 2 goes Friday night at LTCHS at 6 p.m. and game 3 if necessary is Saturday also at LTCHS.

On the girls side, it was the third ranked 4A team of the Lindsay Thurber Raiders that prevailed over the Cougars.

The three set sweep (25-16, 28-26, 25-16) may not have been the perfect game from the Raiders, but DeZutter said she was thrilled with the way her team battle through adversity in the victory.

“I thought it was a great battle. A great fight,” Raiders coach Kirsten DeZutter said.

“I was really pleased with my team battling through adversity and impressed with their composure. Just pleased it was an entire team effort and everyone was working together to try and achieve our goal. To play another day.”

Kira Weddell in the middle had a strong game attacking for the Raiders, with outside hitter Emma Holmes also stepping up and having a strong game.

DeZutter said even in the moments after Thursday’s win, her team was already mentally preparing for Friday.

“Every time we touch the ball we’re always striving to be better. I know that my team is already running through plays in their mind,” she said.

“I really believe that they shoot to be the best and the goal is to always put our best foot forward and we’re just going to play hard and leave it all on the court (Friday) night.”



