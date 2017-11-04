Cougars junior football ride undefeated season to league title

The Notre Dame junior Cougars clinched the Central Alberta Bantam Football Association title on Saturday in Lacombe. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Notre Dame Cougars took control in the second half and rode a scoring wave to a 38-13 victory over the Sylvan Lake Lions in the Bantam high school football final.

On Saturday in Lacombe the Cougars hoisted the Central Alberta Bantam Football Association Tier 2 trophy and head coach Justin Flunder said he was proud of his group for what they accomplished this season.

“Absolutely fantastic all season long. These guys have had such a will and strength internally. They just let nothing bother them and I’m so proud of them,” he said.

The Cougars were resilient climbing to the league title with an undefeated season, after losing all six games in league play last year.

“To be undefeated was pretty special, pretty sweet,” Flunder said.

Kaden Raynard-Blake opened the scoring for Notre Dame with a 25-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Jaxyn Flunder extended the lead with a five-yard score early in the second quarter before the Lions were able to get on the board with a 74-yard touchdown. Brian Bott cashed in the major for Sylvan Lake.

Quinton Kremp added another Cougars touchdown with a two-yard run later in the third quarter.

With Flunder at quarterback and Audrin Uy running the ball, that dynamic duo drove the bus for Notre Dame, each scoring touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Flunder picked up a punt early in the fourth quarter and dodged defenders left and right for a 50-yard touchdown.

Uy kept the train rolling with a eight-yard rushing major of his own early in the final quarter.

“All year long this is the type of play we’ve had. They just keep coming and coming, we’ve been a second half team and they just don’t let up. Couldn’t be more proud of them,” Flunder said.

The Lions only score of the second half came midway through the fourth quarter when Tyson Attwood returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Notre Dame will travel to St. Albert next Saturday for the Bantam Provincial semi-final.

The Lacombe Rams won the Tier 3 title 28-26 over the Stettler Cougars.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter