The Notre Dame junior Cougars clinched the Central Alberta Bantam Football Association title on Saturday in Lacombe. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Cougars junior football ride undefeated season to league title

The Notre Dame Cougars took control in the second half and rode a scoring wave to a 38-13 victory over the Sylvan Lake Lions in the Bantam high school football final.

On Saturday in Lacombe the Cougars hoisted the Central Alberta Bantam Football Association Tier 2 trophy and head coach Justin Flunder said he was proud of his group for what they accomplished this season.

“Absolutely fantastic all season long. These guys have had such a will and strength internally. They just let nothing bother them and I’m so proud of them,” he said.

The Cougars were resilient climbing to the league title with an undefeated season, after losing all six games in league play last year.

“To be undefeated was pretty special, pretty sweet,” Flunder said.

Kaden Raynard-Blake opened the scoring for Notre Dame with a 25-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Jaxyn Flunder extended the lead with a five-yard score early in the second quarter before the Lions were able to get on the board with a 74-yard touchdown. Brian Bott cashed in the major for Sylvan Lake.

Quinton Kremp added another Cougars touchdown with a two-yard run later in the third quarter.

With Flunder at quarterback and Audrin Uy running the ball, that dynamic duo drove the bus for Notre Dame, each scoring touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Flunder picked up a punt early in the fourth quarter and dodged defenders left and right for a 50-yard touchdown.

Uy kept the train rolling with a eight-yard rushing major of his own early in the final quarter.

“All year long this is the type of play we’ve had. They just keep coming and coming, we’ve been a second half team and they just don’t let up. Couldn’t be more proud of them,” Flunder said.

The Lions only score of the second half came midway through the fourth quarter when Tyson Attwood returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Notre Dame will travel to St. Albert next Saturday for the Bantam Provincial semi-final.

The Lacombe Rams won the Tier 3 title 28-26 over the Stettler Cougars.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres
Next story
KHL may pull out of Olympics over Russia doping cases, could affect Team Canada

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer College hosts open house

People had the chance to try welding, soldering and a number of… Continue reading

Climate change: 5 things to know about Bonn climate summit

BERLIN — Climate change is back on the agenda with a global… Continue reading

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

TORONTO — Cineplex has scored a deal to bring “Sunday Night Football”… Continue reading

Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month