Craig Anderson earns 25-save shutout as Senators rout Flames 6-0

CALGARY — Craig Anderson made 25 saves as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Friday night.

Cody Ceci, Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Ottawa’s (2-0-2) offence. Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman also scored, while Kyle Turris chipped in with three assists.

Anderson earned his first shutout of the season and 39th of his career.

Mike Smith, who entered the game with a .950 save percentage in starting the first four games, was pulled from Calgary’s (3-2-0) net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48 of work. Eddie Lack mopped up the final eight minutes. He gave up Wideman’s goal on six shots.

The Flames were shut out for the second time this season. After being blanked 3-0 in Edmonton in their season-opener, the Flames had won three straight.

Calgary limited the Senators to hardly any dangerous chances in the first period before the visitors struck in the final minute on a pretty passing play off the rush.

Darting down the side boards, Nate Thompson drew a defenceman to him, before dishing the puck to Tom Pyatt, who drew the other defenceman to him before sliding the puck to Ceci alone in front, who beat Smith on a nice move to his backhand.

Anderson’s best stop came early in the third. Matthew Tkachuk got behind the Ottawa defence, but as he went to his backhand, Anderson closed the pads.

Four of his stops came against Jaromir Jagr, who made his home ice debut. The veteran’s best chance came when he was set up from behind the net by Sam Bennett.

Averaging 40 shots against per game through the first four games, it was a much better defensive effort by the Flames, who limited the Senators to just 13 shots at even strength.

However, the Senators power play, which began the season 0 for 20, finally busted through — generating 14 shots on the night — and it made the difference.

Brassard’s goal, making it 2-0 at 18:43 of the second, came just as Dougie Hamilton was stepping onto the ice. His penalty on the heels of a double-minor to Mikael Backlund resulted in Ottawa getting a power play for six nearly continuous minutes.

Back on the man advantage again to start the third, Hoffman scored at 1:08 to once again silence the crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome. By the eight-minute mark, the lead was up to 5-0 and the Senators cruised to the win.

Officially, Ottawa went 2 for 7 on the power play with Brassard’s goal counting as even-strength. Calgary was 0 for 2.

Notes: Former Senator Curtis Lazar got back in the Flames lineup in place of left-winger Tanner Glass, who was a scratch after playing in the first four games of the season… For this game, Lazar wore the same helmet sticker that Ottawa players are wearing as a tribute to Bryan Murray. Lazar tweeted, “Pleased to have the chance to honour Bryan Murray tonight. He gave me my start in the NHL & I am forever grateful for all he has done for me.”