Curlers named RDC athletes of the week

Katie Primrose and Austin Kelts-Larsen receive athlete of the week honours at Red Deer College

Red Deer College curlers Katie Primrose and Austin Kelts-Larsen were named the athletes of the week. (Contributed photo)

A pair of curlers were named athletes of the week at Red Deer College.

Katie Primrose, a second-year management certificate student, and Austin Kelts-Larsen, a second-year bachelor of education elementary student, were named athletes of the week.

Kelts-Larsen, Kings skip, led his team to a 5-0 record at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Curling Fall Regionals this past weekend at the St. Paul Curling Club.

Primrose, Queens lead, helped guide her team to a 3-3 record at Fall Regionals.

Conference games for Red Deer College teams will resume in the new year.



Send your sports tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter