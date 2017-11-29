Curlers named RDC athletes of the week

A pair of curlers were named athletes of the week at Red Deer College.
Katie Primrose, a second-year management certificate student, and Austin Kelts-Larsen, a second-year bachelor of education elementary student, were named athletes of the week.
Kelts-Larsen, Kings skip, led his team to a 5-0 record at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Curling Fall Regionals this past weekend at the St. Paul Curling Club.
Primrose, Queens lead, helped guide her team to a 3-3 record at Fall Regionals.
Conference games for Red Deer College teams will resume in the new year.
