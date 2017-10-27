Dansk wins again, Vegas 8-1-0 after thumping Avs 7-0

LAS VEGAS — Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 Friday night to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.

The Golden Knights improved to 8-1-0. They’ve won five straight, matching the longest winning streak ever by a team in its inaugural season, joining the New York Rangers (1926-27) and Edmonton Oilers (1979-80), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Dansk stopped 32 shots in his second career start. The 23-year-old has been thrust into action after injuries to starter Marc-Andre Fleury and backup Malcolm Subban and has allowed three goals on 74 shots — a .960 save percentage.

James Neal got his seventh goal, and David Perron, Oscar Lindberg, Cody Eakin, Jonathan Marchessault, Erik Haula and William carrier also scored. Nate Schmidt had two assists.

Semyon Varlamov allowed all seven goals on 21 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Colorado outshot Vegas 10-1 during the first eight minutes of the second. The Golden Knights then scored four goals over the final 11:10 of the period.

Perron began the barrage after intercepting Nail Yakupov’s pass and using a nifty deke to backhand the puck over Varlamov’s stick.

Three minutes later, Lindberg made it 2-0 when he stole the puck in the neutral zone, beat three Avalanche defenders and then bested Varlamov.

Eakin notched his first goal of the season after Neal drilled a pass off the end boards. Neal later tipped in Collin Miller’s wrist shot from the right point, extending Vegas’ lead to 4-0.

In just his second game off the injured reserve list, Marchessault poked home a loose puck five minutes into the third to make it 5-0. In his first game off IR, Haula smacked a one-timer from Marchessault for a power-play goal to make it 6-0.

Carrier took a pass from Brad Hunt and went stick side past Varlamov to finish the scoring.

NOTES: The Golden Knights will play eight of their next nine games — and 14 of their next 20 — on the road. … After a 4-1-0 start, the Avalanche are in a 1-4-0 skid. … Colorado played 11 back-to-back games last year, finishing 4-7 on the back end. It is now 0-2-0 in the second game of the first two of the 11 it will play this season. … Colorado defenceman Tyson Barrie had a six-game point streak snapped.

Previous story
QB Nichols expects Bombers to show up with ‘playoff-type urgency’ against Lions
Next story
Powell’s late touchdown run lifts Redblacks to 41-36 win over Tiger-Cats

Just Posted

RCMP tells accused killer that evidence against him is overwhelming

RCMP showed accused Castor murderer some of the evidence they gathered in bid to get him to talk

PHOTOS: Gordon Lightfoot in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Red Deer dentist knows his way around a pumpkin

When Red Deer dentist Brian Saby is away from the office, he… Continue reading

Unclaimed cremains present a dilemma to Bashaw funeral home

Request to store 42 urns in underground vault was denied by town council

Red Deer Catholic high school considering a baseball academy program

Red Deer’s newest high school wants to become a place where the… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month