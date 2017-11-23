Day 1 ASAA Volleyball Provincials results

High school volleyball provincials underway

High schools from across the province have gathered this weekend for the Alberta Schools Athletic Association volleyball championships.

In 4A action, both the Lindsay Thurber Raiders boys and girls made the trip down to Medicine Hat.

The girls were ranked second heading into the tournament, but opened with a tight two-set loss to Jasper Place (21-25, 22-25). The Raiders bounced back with some strong play, winning their second match in two sets over Memorial Composite (25-15, 25-19). In their third match of the day, Lindsay Thurber topped the number one ranked team in the tournament, Western Canada in two sets (25-23, 25-10). After day 1 in pool A, Lindsay Thurber, Jasper Place and Western Canada are all tied with two match victories and four sets won.

On the boys side, the Raiders beat Foothills to start the tournament in three sets (20-25, 25-14 and 15-10). On Friday morning, they’ll play Charles Spencer High in the playoff round.

In the 3A girls tournament in Sylvan Lake at H.J Cody, the host won its only match of the day in three sets over Bowness (20-25, 25-19, 25-10). Camrose Composite lost to Cochrane High School in two sets (19-25, 10-25).

In the 3A boys event in Strathmore, H.J Cody lost its only match in two straight sets to Barrhead Composite (23-25, 13-25).

Central Alberta Christian High School opened the 1A boys tournament in Eckville with a pair of victories. They beat Living Waters Christian Academy (25-19, 25-14) and Glendon school (25-14, 25-13). Eckville also won both matches – over Ecole Beausejour (25-23, 25-9), and Clear Water Academy (25-14, 25-16).