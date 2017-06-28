Day 2 results at Ponoka Stampede

Two days are in the books at the Ponoka Stampede and some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world are already making a mark on the event.

Richie Champion who put up a top ride in the bareback last weekend in Sundre has the top ride in Ponoka so far with an 87 aboard Street Dance.

Sherry Cervi leads the way in barrel racing with a 17.6 second ride Wednesday, but hot on her tail is Big Valley native Kristy White who had a 17.7 second ride. Stettler’s Melissa Thiessen was third with ah 17.8.

For the second day in a row there was only one qualified bull ride in Ponoka, with Joe Frost scoring 84.50 on Spitt N Image. On day one, Marcos Gloria had the only qualified ride.

Layton Green has the top saddle bronc ride so far, shooting to the top of the leaderboard with an 85.25 on Gone Country during action on day two.

Hunter Cure has a total time of 9.8 seconds in steer wrestling through two days to lead the way. Rowdy Hays of Rocky Mountain House is fifth with 22.5 seconds through two performances.

In tie down roping, Clint Nyegaard is the top cowboy through two performances at 16.5 seconds, only six one hundredths of a second ahead of Jason Schaffer.

Levi Simpson of Ponoka and Jeremy Buhler are near the top in team roping after two days. The pair put up a 6.7 second go on day one and followed that up with a 6.2 Wednesday for a two-day total of 12.9. Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp lead the way with 12.6 in two rounds.