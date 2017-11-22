Day has late trouble, still among Australian Open leaders

SYDNEY, Australia — Jason Day’s first tournament round in Australia in four years was a 5-under 66 to put him among the leaders early Thursday at the Australian Open.

Day’s round came unhinged late with a double-bogey six on the par-4 eighth hole, his second-last of the day. He hit his tee shot into the trees on the left, hit back out to the fairway, missed his approach to the green and then couldn’t get up and down.

“That was brutal,” Day said of the 440-meter hole that played into gusting winds.

But Day recovered quickly to birdie his last to sit three strokes behind fellow Australian and early leader Cameron Davis, who started on the first, had six front-nine birdies and shot 63 at The Australian Golf Club.

In between the two was Australian Taylor MacDonald, who shot 65.

“It was a pretty solid round, I didn’t miss many fairways, I didn’t miss many greens,” Day said. “I’d give myself a seven or eight out of 10. I think it’s definitely out there to shoot a deep one, but that’s kind of the thing, you almost need to come out and capitalize when there’s no wind.”

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, attempting to win the Australian Open for the third time in four years, was off to an inconsistent start in the afternoon when the winds were picking up. He bogeyed his first two holes, had two birdies then added another bogey over his first six holes.

The Sydney-born Davis played most of this season on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and will attempt to secure his Web.com card in the final round of qualifying from Dec. 7-10 in Chandler, Arizona.

“Everything went to plan,” Davis said. “I got off to a great start. I was hitting my spots and was able to keep it together on the back nine.”

NOTES: Brad Shilton had the first ace of the tournament, using a 5-iron for a hole-in-one on the par-3, 172-meter 11th, his second hole of the day. Australian veteran Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open winner, shot 69. He and Rod Pampling (68) played the first round with Day … Day’s mother, Dening, who is recovering from lung cancer surgery, followed him around the course. “It’s great to see her out and looking healthy, because at the start of the year it didn’t look so well. I haven’t been able to play in front of her a lot as a professional … so it would be really nice to be able to try and win this one for her.”

Previous story
Lake Louise World Cup kicks off Olympic season for deep Canadian men’s ski team
Next story
Oilers halt losing streak with 6-2 win over Red Wings

Just Posted

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Local Compass Cannabis Clinic to open by Nov. 30

Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished… Continue reading

Nutrition program continues to fuel students

Red Deer school expands program

Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month