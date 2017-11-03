DeRozan scores 37 as Raptors top Jazz 109-100 for 3-3 trip

SALT LAKE CITY — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 37 points and the Toronto Raptors finished their longest road trip of the season Friday night with a 109-100 victory over the Utah Jazz.

DeRozan made all 14 of his free throws and added a trio of 3-pointers to complement his trademark mid-range offensive game. His 17 third-quarter points helped stake the Raptors to a lead they never relinquished in handing the Jazz their first loss in six home games.

Toronto went 3-3 on its Western Conference road swing.

A game after an “embarrassing performance” in a 129-111 loss to Denver, according to Toronto coach Dwane Casey, the Raptors repeatedly got into the lane and found open shooters. They led 99-87 after Norman Powell’s 3-pointer midway through the fourth.

From there, the Raptors let DeRozan go to work on isolation plays that resulted in six straight points as they put the game out of reach.

Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell followed his career-high 28 points on Wednesday with 25 to lead the Jazz. Rodney Hood added 17 points but had another rough shooting night, going 6 for 19.

Powell matched his season high with 15 points and Kyle Lowery also had 15 for Toronto.

The Jazz are stocked with defensive stoppers, but no one could slow DeRozan in the third quarter. He extended his usual range to beyond the arc and scored in a variety of ways to give the Raptors an 89-82 lead entering the final period.

Toronto shot 54 per cent and didn’t seem fazed by shot blocker Rudy Gobert or the NBA’s second-stingiest defence.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto was the only Eastern Conference team to have a winning record in road games against Western Conference clubs last season, and has done so for four straight years. … Toronto and Utah lead the NBA with seven international players on each team. … DeRozan, not known for his 3-point shooting abilities, had his third career four-point play in the third quarter. … Hood was called for a Flagrant 2 foul on Jakob Poeltl in the fourth quarter after retaliating for a hard bump. Poeltl missed both free throws.

Jazz: F Joe Johnson is out at least a couple of weeks with a right wrist injury. … Before the game, Utah coach Quin Snyder acknowledged the Raptors’ long road trip and said, “We want to take advantage. If we are the fresher team, let’s be the fresher team.” But the Raptors certainly didn’t look fatigued. … Utah had only 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Finally return home to host Washington on Sunday evening.

Jazz: Visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

