Edmonton mayor says CFL Eskimos need to take steps on name change

WINNIPEG — Edmonton’s mayor says he wants the city’s Canadian Football League team to start taking steps towards a name chang

Don Iveson says there needs to be serious conversations about changing the name, given that an organization that represents Inuit people calls the term Eskimos offensive.

Iveson says it doesn’t have to be resolved in the next month while the Edmonton Eskimos are in the CFL playoffs.

He says it’s up to the team to talk with the public and other stakeholders about what name would work for all, and he’d like to see it happen before the Grey Cup comes to Edmonton next year.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said earlier this week he wants the Eskimos to change its name to a more inclusive one.

Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents Canada’s 60,000 Inuit, said Edmonton can be a leader in Canada’s movement to reconciliation with Indigenous people by changing the name.

“It is my hope that the team will respect the wishes of the Inuit and replace its moniker with a team name that is not widely considered an ethnic slur,” Obed said in a statement.

Iveson said the views of Inuit need to be acknowledged.

“That is difficult to not give serious weight to that feedback,” he said Thursday.

The Eskimos said in a statement that it uses the name with “pride and respect.”

“At this point in time, we are actively engaged in listening to the conversation that people are having around our name. Those conversations are ongoing and we are keenly listening to all input including from our loyal season seat holders and fans.”

The Eskimos are facing the Blue Bombers in the CFL western semifinal on Saturday in Winnipeg.

Similar petitions to change names have been made to the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Previous story
Redblacks hope rest, not rust, will be a factor in East semifinal against Riders
Next story
Hall welcomes Goyette, Recchi, Andreychuk, Selanne, Kariya in player category

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

WATCH: Penhold Remembrance Day ceremony

Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month