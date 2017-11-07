Edobar and Parker named RDC’s athletes of the week

A pair of basketball players, Queen Maya Parker and King Omon Edobar, were named Red Deer College’s athletes of the week.

Parker, a fourth year bachelor of science nursing student from Calgary, was an integral part of the Queens on the team’s weekend road trip.

In RDC’s first game at Briercrest College – a 54-51 victory – Parker had five points, four rebounds, one block, one steal and two assists.

Parker picked up seven points, seven rebounds, one block and two steals in the Queens’ Saturday game – a 64-44 loss to Medicine Hat College.

Edobar, a first-year academic upgrading student from Calgary, stepped up during the Kings’ weekend road trip.

In his team’s first game against Briercrest, Edobar scored 11 points and added one block, one steal, five rebounds and six assists en route to a 120-70 victory.

In game No. 2, an 88-73 loss to Medicine Hat, Edobar put up 24 points, two assists and three rebounds.



