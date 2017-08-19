Eight Central Alberta Bucs earn all-star nods

Central Alberta Buccaneer Tylor Johannesson earned Alberta Football League first team all-star honours as a defensive back, kicker and punt returner. (Photo by Byron Hackett/ Advocate Staff)

On the eve of their playoff semifinal with the Calgary Gators, the Central Alberta Buccaneers received a few regular season honours.

The Alberta Football League announced their first and second team all-stars on Friday and eight players from the Bucs were selected.

Three players earned first team all-star status, including slot back Jesse McPhail, linebacker Ian Keetch and defensive back Tylor Johannesson. Johannesson was also selected as an all-star punt returner and kicker.

As a defensive back, Johannesson topped all other players with seven interceptions including one that he returned for a touchdown.

Johannesson converted 39 of 42 extra points on the season and hit nine of 10 field goals.

Keetch was fourth in the league with 28 solo tackles and also had 33 assisted tackles.

McPhail led the league in both yards per catch (19.5) total yards (821). His teammate Axsivier Lawrence led all wide receivers with 10 touchdowns, one more than McPhail.

Earning second team honours were linebacker Todd Lewis, fullback Pascal Plante, Lawrence and offensive linemen Vince Roth and Dave Young.

The Bucs finished the regular season 6-2 and will look to advance to the league final for the second straight year Saturday against the Gators.