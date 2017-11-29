Emma Holmes ASDC-C Female Athlete of the Month

Emma Holmes was named the Alberta Sport Development Centre- Central Female Athlete of the Month on Wednesday.

Holmes, 17, helped the Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls volleyball team to a 4A high school provincial title on the weekend in Medicine Hat.

It was her second straight appearance at provincials and she was key in capturing the school’s sixth provincial title, its first since 2006. She also scored the winning point in the championship game.

In the summer Holmes was also a member of Volleyball Alberta’s Provincial Beach Volleyball U18 Team and represented Alberta at U18 Nationals in Ottawa, Ont., bringing home a fifth place finish in Tier 2. She also played for the CAQVC Queens 17 team this year and picked third at the Volleyball Alberta 17U Provincial Championships.



