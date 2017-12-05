Edmonton Eskimos’ quarterback Mike Reilly looks for a receiver during first quarter CFL West Final football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Reilly headlined the 2017 class of CFL all-stars announced on Tuesday, a week after earning the league’s most outstanding player award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Eskimos QB Reilly named to CFL all-star team after winning MVP award

TORONTO — Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly headlined the 2017 class of CFL all-stars announced on Tuesday, a week after earning the league’s most outstanding player award.

Running back Andrew Harris, who plays for his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, was one of eight Canadians named to the league’s all-star team.

Brandon Zylstra (Edmonton), Greg Ellingson (Ottawa), S.J. Green (Toronto), Bryan Burnham (B.C.) and Duron Carter (Saskatchewan) were all honoured for their work as receivers.

Centre Sean McEwen (Toronto), offensive guards Brendon LaBatte (Saskatchewan), Matt O’Donnell (Edmonton) as well as offensive tackles Stanley Bryant (Winnipeg) and Chris Van Zeyl (Toronto) were the best offensive linemen in the CFL.

All six of the Calgary Stampeders’ league-leading selections came from defence or special teams.

Charleston Hughes (Calgary) and Willie Jefferson (Saskatchewan) were named all-stars at defensive end.

Micah Johnson (Calgary) and Almondo Sewell (Edmonton) were named as defensive tackles, while Alex Singleton (Calgary), Solomon Elimimian (BC) and Kenny Ladler (Edmonton) were recognized for their work at linebacker.

Chris Randle (Winnipeg) and Ciante Evans (Calgary) were honoured as cornerbacks. Ed Gainey (Saskatchewan) and T.J. Heath (Winnipeg) were selected at defensive back.

Taylor Loffler (Winnipeg) was chosen at safety.

Kicker Rene Paredes (Calgary), punter Ty Long (B.C.) and receiver/returner Roy Finch (Calgary) were the special teams selections.

The West division dominated the all-star team, earning 23 selections to the East’s four.

