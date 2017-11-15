Eskimos, Riders riding momentum into respective CFL division finals

Calgary Stampeders’ Joshua Bell (11) leaves the field as Edmonton Eskimos’ Adarius Bowman (4) and Odell Willis (41) celebrate Bowman’s touchdown during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 28, 2017. The Stampeders host the Eskimos in the West Division final at McMahon Stadium in a matchup of two teams heading in different directions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Calgary Stampeders have home-field advantage but it’s the Edmonton Eskimos who’ll have momentum Sunday in the West Division final.

Calgary won the season series 2-1 but ended the regular season with three straight losses, including a 29-20 decision Edmonton on Oct. 28 at Commonwealth Stadium. The Stampeders’ losing streak is their longest before a playoff game since 1957.

Edmonton ended its regular season with five straight wins then beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 39-32 in the West Division semifinal Sunday at Investors Group Field.

Quarterback Mike Reilly, the CFL passing leader, has been a pivotal figure in Edmonton’s win streak, passing for 11 TDs while rushing for six more. Reilly also hasn’t thrown an interception in four straight games.

Reilly, a finalist with Toronto’s Ricky Ray for the CFL’s outstanding player award, has made 12 starts versus Calgary (12) and has more TDs against the Stampeders (21) than any other team. Reilly has just three career wins over the Stampeders but did rush for a league-best 12 touchdowns this season.

Reilly and Calgary starter Bo Levi Mitchell had made two playoff starts against each other, having split the two previous games. Mitchell boasts a 9-3 career regular-season record versus Edmonton with 18 TD strikes.

The Stampeders were a CFL-best 7-2 home record but have dropped two straight at McMahon following 17 straight victories. Edmonton was a stellar 6-3 on the road this season.

Reilly was 89-of-127 passing (70.1 per cent) for 1,065 yards this season against Calgary. He also had six TDs against three interceptions while being sacked nine times. Mitchell completed 64-of-98 pass attempts (65.3 per cent) for 856 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked just three times.

A matchup worth watching will be Edmonton’s offence (league-high 27.2 offensive points per game) facing Calgary’s staunch defence (league-low 16.7 offensive points against). The Stampeders also led the CFL in fewest TDs (35), passing TDs (17), yards (314.7 per game) and quarterback pressures (125).

Conversely, Edmonton led the CFL in offensive TDs (52), rushing TDs (20), net offence (406.8 per game), fewest sacks (29), pass efficiency (103.8) and passing yards (331.8) while finishing second overall in rushing (96.3).

Running back C.J. Gable, acquired from Hamilton during the season, has really enhanced Edmonton’s ground attack, rushing for 107 yards on 16 carries (6.7-yard average) and two TDs versus Winnipeg. Gable did the bulk of his damage in the second half, running for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while the Eskimos’ defence forced three second-half turnovers.

Of course, Canadian Jerome Messam (1,016 yards, 4.7-yard average, nine TDs) anchors Calgary’s rushing attack behind an offensive line that also allowed just 30 sacks this season.

Calgary will be rested and have home-field advantage but Edmonton will counter with plenty of momentum.

Pick: Eskimos.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Toronto Argonauts (East final, Sunday afternoon)

The Riders look to do what’s never been done before in the CFL: reach the Grey Cup as a crossover team. After finishing fourth in the West, Saskatchewan dumped the Ottawa Redblacks 31-20 in the East semifinal Sunday at TD Place.

Saskatchewan swept the season series 2-0, rallying from 10- and 13-point deficits en route to a 6-2 record versus East Division rivals.

Marcus Thigpen was instrumental in Saskatchewan’s win over Ottawa, rushing for 169 yards. That included a huge 75-yard TD run in the second half that cemented the victory.

But a key for Saskatchewan has been its ability to capitalize on turnovers. The Riders scored 130 points off 40 takeaways during the regular season, second only to Winnipeg (166 points off 42 takeaways).

Veteran Kevin Glenn starts for Saskatchewan but it was Canadian Brandon Bridge who took centre stage the last time these teams met. Bridge, from Mississauga, Ont., replaced Glenn in the first half and finished 20-of-28 passing for 292 yards and two TDs in rallying the Riders to a 27-24 road win Oct. 7.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound Bridge effectively evaded Toronto’s pass rush and kept plays alive with his feet. And that’s big considering the Argos finished tied with Calgary with 50 sacks while Saskatchewan was ranked eighth with 27.

Toronto finished that game without running back James Wilder Jr. (concussion). The East Division’s top rookie rushed for 72 yards on 13 carries and added seven catches for 90 yards before being forced out.

Linebacker Marcus Ball (foot) and Bear Woods (upper body) also didn’t play for Toronto. Woods will definitely suit up Sunday with Ball expected to.

Ray threw for over 300 yards in both games versus Saskatchewan with five TDs and 74 per cent completion average.

Toronto president Michael Copeland says over 20,000 tickets have been sold for the first-ever playoff game at BMO Field, which is definitely a positive development. And while the Argos were 6-3 at home under head coach Marc Trestman, all three losses were to West Division clubs.

Also worth noting is Saskatchewan is 6-4 on the road this season while Toronto is 3-7 versus West Division competition.

Pick: Roughriders.

Last week: 2-0

Overall: 55-27-1.