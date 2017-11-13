Ex-CFL player charged with murder in wife’s death

SALT LAKE CITY — A former CFL player sliced his wife’s neck and then crawled on the ground outside their rented Utah condominium before flagging down a police officer, prosecutors said in murder charges filed Monday.

The bloody scene in the ski town of Park City indicated that Keri “KC” McClanahan, 28, put up a desperate struggle before she was killed. The murder weapon was a small, sharp knife she’d worn sheathed in a nylon paracord bracelet, charging documents state.

Police found her husband, Anthony D. McClanahan, 46, covered in blood and crawling on his stomach outside early in the morning of Nov. 2. He lifted himself up just enough to flag down a police officer, then dropped back down and began convulsing, his arms making a “snow angel motion,” the officer on scene told prosecutors.

Anthony McClanahan was treated for minor injuries and originally told officers he and his wife and baby had been attacked. Investigators, though, found no evidence of anyone else going into the building or of a baby at the Park Regency.

His wife’s body was found in the condominium he had rented after someone else at the building called 911, saying they’d seen him crawling low to the ground through the hallways and calling for help. Keri McClanahan had suffered several cuts to the front, back and sides of her neck, as well as other defensive wounds and carpet burns.

McClanahan was previously charged with child kidnapping last month after authorities said he took his 8-year-old son from a previous relationship from his school in Arizona on Oct. 3 and travelled with him through Nevada and Utah.

He was arrested in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back, then bonded out of jail a week later.

He and his wife rented the condo in Park City a few days later, charging documents said.

Originally from Bakersfield, California, McClanahan played four years with the Calgary Stampeders in the mid-1990s after a collegiate career at Washington State University. He was in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL in 1994 but never played in a game.

Previous story
Last-minute Loney Bowl to be held Tuesday after N.S. court battle
Next story
No clear favourite in CFL West final between league-leading Stamps, surging Esks

Just Posted

Red Deer man catches bike theft attempt on camera

Having lived in downtown Red Deer for three years, Matthijs Bos has… Continue reading

Safe consumption site back on Red Deer City Council agenda

Though some Red Deer councillors have called a safe consumption site “inevitable,”… Continue reading

Attendance at Agri-trade in Red Deer among best in a decade

Calling it the most attended Agri-Trade since 2009, organizers were elated after… Continue reading

Bowden inmate dies, Correctional Service Canada reviewing

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of one… Continue reading

Red Deer event added to Polar Plunge 2018 season

Event supports Special Olympics Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month