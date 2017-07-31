First ever North versus South Motocross Shootout set for long weekend in Alix

It has been almost a decade since Greg Martens has been taken part in a motocross race, but this weekend he’ll finally be back with his racing family.

The near 40-year veteran of the sport is the president of the Alix Motocross Association and after battling with some Kidney problems over the last few years his club is set to host a unique event at Xtreme Raceways near Alix.

“I’m just looking forward to the people. It’s just a big family that I haven’t been involved with since 2008. So it’s good to be back,” Martens said.

The inaugural North/South shootout will be held on the long weekend between Aug. 5 and 6th, with members of the Alberta Dirt Riders Association (north) and the Alberta Motosports Association (south) competing in the event. The track has hosted Canadian Motocross Racing Corporation races in the past, but the shootout is the first of its kind. The plan has been in the works since last fall.

Martens isn’t exactly sure of the numbers for the weekend, but wouldn’t be surprised to see over 200 riders at the track over the course of the event.

“We’re going to invite them both (north and south riders) to our facility and have a great weekend,” Martens said. “I’m going to anticipate we’re going to see about 280 to 300 racers.”

He said at one time, the track played host to over 550 racers for an event.

Saturday and Sunday morning practice starts at 9 a.m. and racing will start at around 10:30 a.m. each day. The track is located just outside Alix off Township Road 392.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com