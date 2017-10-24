Flames beat Preds with third period rally, shootout

NASHVILLE — Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk and Micheal Ferland scored third-period goals for the Flames, who ended a two-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored power-play goals in the first period for the Predators, losers of two straight.

Mike Smith had 28 saves in regulation and overtime for Calgary. With 33 seconds left in overtime, Smith denied Colton Sissons from the low slot to send the game to the shootout, where he stopped two of Nashville’s three shooters.

Forsberg, who opened the scoring, has five goals with a man advantage this season. He had three power-play goals all of last season.

Smith stopped Josi’s shot from the right post, but Forsberg was in front just outside the crease and poked in the rebound for his team-leading seventh goal.

Josi scored 1:14 later with a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle off a pass from P.K. Subban. Josi’s shot beat Smith high to the stick side.

Tkachuk ended Pekka Rinne’s shutout bid with 9:25 left in the third with an impressive move off the right boards into the faceoff circle, where he beat Rinne with a wrist shot.

Ferland tied the game just over 2 minutes later. Johnny Gaudreau sent a pass to Ferland skating through the slot, where he made an impressive forehand-to-backhand transfer before beating Rinne up high. Rinne finished with 29 saves.

Nashville’s Kevin Fiala missed an opportunity to make the game 3-0 late in the second. Smith was behind the net, and the puck bounced out front. Fiala was all alone but missed the bouncing puck.

Notes: The Predators have seven goals in 15 power-play opportunities at home this season. … Before Tuesday, Nashville had scored just two first-period goals in their first eight games combined. … It was the first shootout for either team this season. … Calgary is 5-2-0 against Western Conference teams.

UP NEXT:

Flames: At St. Louis Wednesday.

Predators: At Chicago Friday.

