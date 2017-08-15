Former Eastern Washington star Vernon Adams Jr. traded to Sasketchewan

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired former Eastern Washington All-American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in a trade with Montreal, the Canadian Football League teams announced Tuesday.

In addition to Adams, the Roughriders will get Montreal’s fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

In return, Saskatchewan sent defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, plus third-round picks in the next two years.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Adams was originally acquired by the Alouettes in a May 2016 trade with the B.C. Lions, and went on to dress for 15 regular-season games last season.

Adams completed 42 of 75 pass attempts for 575 yards and four touchdowns through three starts during his rookie season.

This season, the 24-year-old California product has dressed for all seven games as Montreal’s backup quarterback where he has picked up nine rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

At Saskatchewan, Adams will back up 38-year-old Kevin Glenn, an Illinois State product who’s currently the fourth-leading passer in the league.

Former EWU quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Matt Nichols currently start in the CFL at Calgary and Winnipeg, respectively.