Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser diagnosed with incurable form of blood cancer

NEW YORK — Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser has been diagnosed with an incurable form of blood cancer.

Fraser wrote on the NHL’s website Friday that he was recently diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called essential thrombocythemia, known as ET.

He described it as “an incurable cancer in the leukemia family, although in rare instances it can evolve into a related disease called myelofibrosis, or into acute leukemia.”

He added that while it is incurable, patients can live a normal life with it for many years. However, it carries a danger of developing blood clots that can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

“I consider myself blessed that this rare disease was diagnosed before I had a stroke or heart attack,” he wrote. “At 65, I was planning on living a healthy, full life for many more years.

“Now that I know I have this disease I can take extra precautions to keep my blood thinner and hopefully prevent a blood clot from hitting my heart or brain.”

Fraser retired in 2010 after 30 years as an NHL referee.

Previous story
Roughriders want to complete return to respectability with win Saturday
Next story
Olympics could be next stop on Bobby Sanguinetti’s journey

Just Posted

Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

As she walked away from the stage, Millie Campbell, with a big… Continue reading

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

This flu season started earlier in Alberta

AHS recommends getting a free flu shot

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month