French skier Poisson may have hit tree in fatal crash

PARIS — The French Ski Federation says an early investigation into the death of David Poisson suggests the safety netting failed and he hit a tree.

The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races of the 1988 Olympics.

The federation says in a statement on Tuesday that Poisson lost a ski then fell heavily, and “might have hit a tree after going through the safety netting.”

Poisson, who won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 world championships, was training for World Cup races in North America.

Most Read

