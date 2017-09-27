Garez and Morrison named RDC Athletes of the Week

RDC Queens player Reesa Garez takes control of the ball from Olds College Bronco Allison Wheeler during play earlier this season. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Soccer and golf performances headlined the RDC Athletics Athlete of the Week nominations for Sept. 18-24.

First-year Queens soccer player Reesa Garez helped the team to a 5-0 shutout over the Lakeland Rustlers Saturday. Garez had the opening goal and added a helper on the second tally of the game. Garez has been a leader for the Queens in the early going this season, a rare quality for a first-year player. She’s also been a huge piece of the puzzle beyond her statistical contributions.

RDC Kings golfer Cole Morrison led the team to a tidy first place finish at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference South Regionals in Medicine Hat. The Red Deer native, in his third year finished second overall individually with a 69 on Saturday and a 76 Sunday. Next weekend, the RDC golf team will compete at the ACAC Golf Championships in Nisku for a chance to earn a spot at nationals.



Send your sports tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter