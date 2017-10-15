Generals spoil Innisfail Eagles home opener

Lacombe Generals forward Brett Robertson fires a shot off the rush past Innisfail Eagles defenceman Clay Goodall. Lacombe spoiled the Eagles home opener with a 4-1 win. (Photo By BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

INNISFAIL- The Lacombe Generals came to town and spoiled the Allan Cup Hockey West home opener for the Innisfail Eagles Sunday.

The defending league champion Generals, despite only dressing 13 players took it to the Eagles and finished the night with a 4-1 win and their second victory of the season.

“I figured they’d come hard in the first and we frustrated them a bit. As the game went on, I thought they got better and we knew they were going to get better,” Generals head coach Sean Robertson said of the Eagles play Sunday.

“We had to match their intensity and what they were doing. We moved the puck around well and we got some scoring chances from the d-side of the puck. I’m trying to preach to these guys that not everything is going to be a tic-tac-toe goal, we need to get greasy goals. That’s the only way you can do it when you’re short benched. “

Lacombe scored four unanswered goals in the contest, before Innisfail’s Kyle Dorowicz scored their only goal of the night early in the third.

Jesse Todd had a goal and two assists for the Generals in the victory, while Ian Barteaux and Myles Bell also added a goal and an assist.

Cody Cartier had the other tally for the Generals and Steven Stanford made 30 to earn the win.

Mike Muir did all he could between the pipes for the Eagles, turning aside 41 shots in the loss.

The Generals also won Saturday night in Stony Plain, pulling out a 4-2 victory over the Eagles in that game. Bell had two goals and two assists, and Todd had a three point night (1G, 2A).

“Very pleased with two character efforts. That was everybody, top to bottom. Guys that typically don’t play a whole bunch were counted on big time. Proud and happy to see that,” Robertson said.

Innisfail will play at home again on Oct. 20 against the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs. Lacombe will play Oct. 21 in Fort Saskatchewan before playing their home opener on Oct. 28.



