Generals win exhibition contest with University of Alberta-Augustana

The Lacombe Generals started their Allan Cup Hockey West journey on Saturday night at home with 3-2 win over University of Alberta-Augustana.

Three first period goals powered the Generals to the victory, with tallies from Connor Cartier, Cody Carter and Evan Oberg.

Matt Brown also added two assists and was the player of the game for Lacombe.

Kraymer Barnstable turned aside 26 shots in the win.

Former Red Deer Rebels defenceman Colton Bobyk also suited up for the Generals in the game.



