Generals win exhibition contest with University of Alberta-Augustana

The Lacombe Generals started their Allan Cup Hockey West journey on Saturday night at home with 3-2 win over University of Alberta-Augustana.

Lacombe won the exhibition contest 3-2.

Three first period goals powered the Generals to the victory, with tallies from Connor Cartier, Cody Carter and Evan Oberg.

Matt Brown also added two assists and was the player of the game for Lacombe.

Kraymer Barnstable turned aside 26 shots in the win.

Former Red Deer Rebels defenceman Colton Bobyk also suited up for the Generals in the game.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month