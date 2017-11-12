Lacombe Generals forward Kyle Bailey fires a shot past the outstretched stick of Innisfail Eagles defenceman Caylen Walls. (Photo By BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Generals win thriller over Innisfail in shootout

It took a shootout, but the Lacombe Generals squeaked past their former goalie in a 4-3 win Saturday night in Allan Cup Hockey West action.

Now manning the net for the Innisfail Eagles, Kraymer Barnstable turned aside 45 shots but allowed one goal in the shootout against his old team.

“Barny is good goalie. We knew he was going to play hard against us. I don’t think that would be a secret to anyone,” said Generals coach Sean Robertson.

“I’m happy for him, he had his reasons for going over there and I wish him all the best, just not against us.”

Veteran Generals forward Billy Marhsall had the only goal in the shootout and Lacombe netminder Jacob DeSerres stopped 14 shots in the game.

Barnstable made the move to the Eagles as a result of a numbers game in the Generals net, with DeSerres earning most of the playing time and Steven Stanford set to back him up.

Lacombe peppered Barnstable all night long and Robertson said he liked his team’s ability to fight through adversity and earn the win.

”A lot of second effort and character. We didn’t quit. We battled to the end and I felt like we battled for each other tonight and that was great to see for our organization,” Robertson said.

It was a feisty affair as per usual between the two rivals and Robertson said he was proud of the way his team stuck up for each other. The two teams racked up 55 minutes in penalties, including two fighting majors and one for cross checking.

”I like to see that we stick up for each other and that we are a team in every sense of the word. We have a lot of new guys and a lot of guys that have introduced themselves maybe this last week. They all bought in,” Robertson said.

Generals defenceman Brad Stebner opened the scoring in the first with a point shot, but the Eagles bounced back in the second with a power play goal from Riley Simpson. Simpson’s goal was only the Eagles’ eighth shot of the contest.

Only 23 seconds after the Eagles’ goal, Daulton Siwak found the mark for Lacombe. On the power play in the second, Matt Houston tied the game at two for Innisfail.

Marhsall restored the lead for Lacombe midway through the third, but Eagles forward Kyle Dorowicz notched a goal 13 seconds later to tie the game again.

Innisfail will host the Stony Plain Eagles on Nov. 18 and the Generals will travel to Rosetown to take on the Red Wings.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Glenn throws TD pass, scores another to lead Riders past Redblacks
Next story
Hunting Hills Lightning advance to high school football regional final

Just Posted

Attendance at Agri-trade in Red Deer among best in a decade

Calling it the most attended Agri-Trade since 2009, organizers were elated after… Continue reading

Bowden inmate dies, Correctional Service Canada reviewing

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of one… Continue reading

Red Deer event added to Polar Plunge 2018 season

Event supports Special Olympics Alberta

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month