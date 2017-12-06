German ski racer dies from injuries during NorAm race in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A 17-year-old ski racer from a club in Germany has died in a Calgary hospital after he was seriously injured during a NorAm event at Lake Louise, Alta.

RCMP says the racer lost control during his run on Tuesday afternoon and died from his injuries Wednesday in a Calgary hospital.

Officials from Skiclub Partenkirchen in Germany confirmed Max Burkhart was a member of their club and was badly injured during the competition.

EMS crews and doctors at Lake Louise the resort treated the teen at the scene and he was flown to Calgary by air ambulance.

A teammate told CTV News that Burkhart attends school in the United States and was not travelling with the team.

He says he skied the course before the race was cancelled and that conditions were good at the time.