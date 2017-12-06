German ski racer dies from injuries during NorAm race in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A 17-year-old ski racer from a club in Germany has died in a Calgary hospital after he was seriously injured during a NorAm event at Lake Louise, Alta.

RCMP says the racer lost control during his run on Tuesday afternoon and died from his injuries Wednesday in a Calgary hospital.

Officials from Skiclub Partenkirchen in Germany confirmed Max Burkhart was a member of their club and was badly injured during the competition.

EMS crews and doctors at Lake Louise the resort treated the teen at the scene and he was flown to Calgary by air ambulance.

A teammate told CTV News that Burkhart attends school in the United States and was not travelling with the team.

He says he skied the course before the race was cancelled and that conditions were good at the time.

Previous story
Rogers considering sale of baseball’s Blue Jays, stake in Cogeco

Just Posted

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Will Red Deer’s new courthouse development mean the end of historic house?

Alberta Infrastructure is considering whether Parsons House land is needed for the project

Downtown Red Deer business owners struggle with spike in property crimes

LV’s Vinyl Cafe owner, a single mother, is saddened to be the latest crime victim

Red Deer gets a handle on harrassment and bullying allegations

Allegations made in 2008 survey; Latest employee survey shows improvement

Amanda Lindhout’s captor found guilty

Ali Omar Ader has been found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda… Continue reading

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month