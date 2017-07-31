Golfers set to tee it up at Alberta Senior Ladies Championship

Lynn Kuehn of Lacombe Golf and Country Club is set to defend her title at the 2017 Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Ladies Championship in Edmonton this week. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Female golfers from around the province are set to tee it up this week at the Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Ladies Championship.

Action gets underway Tuesday at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club with several Central Alberta ladies in the mix to contend at the tournament.

Lynn Kuehn of Lacombe Golf and Country Club, Cathy Spicer of Olds Golf Club and Stephania Duffee of Ponoka Community Golf Course are the three representatives in the field at the three-day event.

Kuehn is the defending champion from last year’s event where she finished with a three-day total of 221 to win by nine strokes over Holly Horwood. Kuehn shot 74-72-75 to earn the victory last year at Olds Golf Club.

Seventy-one competitors 50-year-old and over are set to play at the event, including other notables like eight-time Alberta Senior Ladies’ Champion Diane Williams, three-time Alberta Senior Ladies’ Champion Jackie Little and 2015 Alberta Senior Ladies’ Champion Kim Carrington. Also in the field is the defending Super Senior Champion (65 and over), Alison Murdoch.

The three finalists at the championship will represent Alberta at the 2017 Canadian Women’s Senior Championship as part of the 2017 Alberta Senior Ladies’ Interprovincial Team. That tournament runs from August 22-24 at the Humber Valley Resort, in Little Rapids, Nfld.

