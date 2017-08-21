Gorst captures first career title at Battle of the Rockies

2017 World Champion Chuckwagon Driver Kurt Bensmiller (left) along with his family. On the right is 2017 Battle of the Rockies Champion Dustin Gorst. (Photo by WPCA/ Shellie Scott)

Dustin Gorst closed out the World Professional Chuckwagon Association season with a win in Rocky Mountain House Sunday.

At the 2017 Battle of the Rockies, Gorst won his first title as a driver on the WPCA circuit with a top aggregate time of 5:06.38. That time was 56 one-hundredths of a second faster than Gary Gorst who finished second and close behind in third was Rick Fraser.

Kurt Bensmiller was also crowned the overall World Chuckwagon Champion for the second time in his career by a 163.5 points over John Walters. Layne MacGillivray had his best finish in the world standings in third, two-time world champion Fraser was fourth and Logan Gorst ended up fifth.

Vern Nolin had the fastest overall time on day four with a 1:16.11 from barrel number one in the fifth heat.