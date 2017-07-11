Group of local athletes named to Team Alberta for Canada Summer Games

Central Alberta will be well represented at the Canada Summer Games later this month.

The full team was named on July 8 in Stony Plain at a staging event. In total, 346 athletes and 75 coaches will represent 74 communities in 17 sports.

Locally, 10 athletes from Central Alberta will compete at the games.

From Red Deer, Jade and Tyla Lee will compete in women’s softball while Cody Domoney will play on the men’s side. Branden Woods of Ponoka will play baseball along with Ponoka’s Cooper Jones.

Reece Lehman will play indoor volleyball.

Hidde Geurts of Red Deer County will race in the pool for Team Alberta.

Cyclist Ethan Palamarek of Lacombe will also attend the games as well as Rachel Hyink in Athletics. Andreas Troschke of Olds will compete in Track and field.

Dwayne Lalor, Clay Pottinger and Teri Hunter are set to coach at the games.