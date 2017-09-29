Group of local Special Olympics athletes to represent Team Alberta at nationals

Fourteen local Special Olympics athletes are set to represent the province next year at two national events on the east coast.

Team Alberta announced Friday the participants for both the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I from May 15-19 and 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S. from July 31 to Aug. 4.

In 5-pin bowling Red Deer will be represented by: June Rolfson, Mike Ward, Brenda Schewalje, Chris Maloney and Lindsey Day. Several bowlers from Olds also qualified including Derek Dukes, Derek Hallet, Karen Bystrom and Joey Rempel. On the 10-pin side, Mark Mengersen will also bowl for Alberta.

Neil Garbutt of Red Deer and Linda Livingston of Olds will also coach the 5-pin team Alberta group.

Toryn Holden is the lone golf athlete heading to the event from Red Deer but he’ll be joined two aquatics members in Elliott Moskowy and Hidde Geurts.

Devyn Renzetti of Olds will also compete in Athletics.

Also coaching in the event from Red Deer are Hayley Goring, Aiden Kooyman, Bill Holden and Kristen Mackenzie.



