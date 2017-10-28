Gurriel banned 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture at Darvish

HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel will have to sit out for making a racist gesture toward Yu Darvish — but not during the World Series.

Major League Baseball suspended the Houston Astros first baseman on Saturday for the first five games next season. The punishment came a day after Gurriel’s actions toward the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher during Game 3.

“I understand that people may have different views,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “But it was my best judgment that this timing was appropriate.”

“I wanted the burden of this discipline to fall primarily on the wrongdoer,” he said.

The Cuban-born Gurriel pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering off Darvish during Houston’s 5-3 win Friday night. He also used a derogatory Spanish term in reference to Darvish, who was born in Japan.

“I made an offensive gesture that was indefensible,” Gurriel said in a statement released by the Astros. “I sincerely apologize to everyone that I offended with my actions. I deeply regret it.”

“I would particularly like to apologize to Yu Darvish, a pitcher that I admire and respect. I would also like to apologize to the Dodgers organization, the Astros, Major League Baseball and to all fans across the game,” he said.

Gurriel said Friday that he wanted to meet with Darvish to express his regret. Manfred said there would be a private apology.

Gurriel will lose $322,581 of his $12 million salary next year, which the Astros will donate to charitable causes. He also will be required to undergo sensitivity training during the off-season.

Immediately after the game, Darvish said he was angry.

“Acting like that, you just disrespect all the people around the world,” he said in Japanese through a translator.

Darvish later tweeted “let’s stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger.”

The 33-year-old Gurriel played in Japan in 2014 and is completing his second season in the major leagues after leaving Cuba.

Darvish was born to a Japanese mother and an Iranian father. The four-time All-Star played professionally in Japan from 2005-11 before joining the Texas Rangers in 2012. He was sent to the Dodgers at this year’s July 31 trade deadline.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said the team was “surprised and disappointed” by Gurriel’s behaviour and supported Manfred’s decision.

“Yuli has always demonstrated respectful behaviour and is extremely remorseful for his actions,” Luhnow said. “Appropriately, Yuli has apologized for his gesture. He had no intention of offending anyone, but now recognizes the perceived offensiveness of his actions.”

MLB suspended two players this season for using slurs. Toronto’s Kevin Pillar and Oakland’s Matt Joyce each were banned two games this season after making anti-gay comments. In 2012, Toronto infielder Yunel Escobar was penalized three games for a gay slur.

“That precedent is not adequate to deal with the current situation,” Manfred said. “I’ve decided to go beyond that precedent as a statement of our disapproval of this behaviour.”

Manfred said he was “impressed in my conversation with Yu Darvish by his desire to move forward, and I felt that moving the suspension to the beginning of the season would help in that regard.”

Said Manfred: “There is no place in our game for the behaviour or any behaviour like the behaviour we witnessed last night.”

“There is no excuse or explanation that makes that type of behaviour acceptable,” he said.

Manfred would not compare Gurriel’s actions with the Cleveland Indians’ decision to keep using their Chief Wahoo logo, which has been criticized by Native Americans and others.

“I see a difference between behaviour from one player directed specifically at a player and a logo,” he said. “While both are problematic, I don’t see them as the same issue. We continue to have conversations with the Indians about the logo, and it’s an issue I intend to deal with in the off-season.”

Previous story
WATCH: RDC’s Jordanna Cota first in provincial race, women and men off to nationals
Next story
Canadians Virtue and Moir take ice dancing gold at Skate Canada

Just Posted

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month